Quaker Chemical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $493.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $475.4 million.

