Provident Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.7 million…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Riverside, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $15 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PROV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PROV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.