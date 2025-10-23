Provident Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million…

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

The Amesbury, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

