Prosperity Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $137.6 million. The bank,…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $137.6 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.45 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $439.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $314.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $316.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.