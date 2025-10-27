Pros Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $91.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.2 million.

