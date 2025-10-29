ProPetro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.8 million.

