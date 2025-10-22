PROG Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.1 million…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.1 million in its third quarter.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $595.1 million in the period.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion.

