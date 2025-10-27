Principal Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported third-quarter net…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $213.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.10 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.9 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.07 billion.

