Primis Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported net income of $6.8 million in its third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $41 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRST

