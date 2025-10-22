Precision Drilling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $335.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.