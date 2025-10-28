PPG Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $453 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $453 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.04 billion.

PPG Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.70 per share.

