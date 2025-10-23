Popular: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings…

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $211.3 million.

The Hato Rey, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of $3.14 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $817.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Popular shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPOP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.