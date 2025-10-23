Pool Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $126.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $3.40. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $3.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $10.81 to $11.31 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POOL

