Ponce Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Friday reported profit of $6.5 million…

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Friday reported profit of $6.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bronx, New York-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $48.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.