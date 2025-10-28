Polaris Inc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.8 million in…

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period.

