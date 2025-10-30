Plus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSTV

