Plexus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $51.4 million.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $2.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $172.9 million, or $6.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.66 to $1.81.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

