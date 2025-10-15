Pinnacle Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $173.1…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $173.1 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $869.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $544.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.1 million.

