Phinia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13 million.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The maker of gas and diesel fuel systems posted revenue of $908 million in the period.

Phinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.39 billion to $3.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.