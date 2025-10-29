Phillips 66: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $133 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $133 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.