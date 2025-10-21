Philip Morris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.48 billion.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.46 to $7.56 per share.

