PG&E: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $850 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $6.25 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.53 billion.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.49 to $1.51 per share.

