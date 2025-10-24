P&G: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.75…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.75 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $22.39 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.15 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings to be $6.83 to $7.09 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.