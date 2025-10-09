PepsiCo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.6 billion. On…

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to $2.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $23.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.88 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP

