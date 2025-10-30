Peoples Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) — DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $47.2…

DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $47.2 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $4.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $4.71 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $210.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $140.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

