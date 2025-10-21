Peoples Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $29.5…

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $29.5 million.

The bank, based in Marietta, Ohio, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $156.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $115.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

