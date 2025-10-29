Penske: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $213.5 million.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $3.23 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.7 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.74 billion.

