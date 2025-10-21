PennyMac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $181.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of $3.37.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $632.9 million in the period.

