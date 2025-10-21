Pegasystems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $43.4 million. The…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $43.4 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $381.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355 million.

