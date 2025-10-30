Peabody Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $70.1…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $70.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has increased slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

