PCB Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Thursday reported net income of $11.4 million in its third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCB

