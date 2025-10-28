Paypal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $8.42 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.31.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.39 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PYPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PYPL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.