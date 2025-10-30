Patrick Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $35.3 million.…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $35.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.01.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $975.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $906.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.