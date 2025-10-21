Pathward: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Tuesday reported net income of…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Tuesday reported net income of $38.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based bank said it had earnings of $1.69 per share.

The holding company for Pathward, N.A. posted revenue of $188.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $186.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $185.9 million, or $7.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $839.9 million.

