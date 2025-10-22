Parke Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Wednesday reported net income of…

The Washington Township, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The holding company for Parke Bank posted revenue of $37.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKBK

