Park National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $47.2 million.

The bank, based in Newark, Ohio, said it had earnings of $2.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $169.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $141.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.1 million.

