PAMT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — PAMT CORP (PAMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $150.3 million in the period.

