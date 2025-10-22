Packaging Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $226.9 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $2.73 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKG

