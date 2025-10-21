Paccar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $590 million.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $590 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.12.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $6.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.11 billion, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.01 billion.

