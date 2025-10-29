Otis Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $374 million.…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $374 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.65 billion.

Otis Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.04 to $4.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.5 billion to $14.6 billion.

