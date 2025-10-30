OSI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $20.6 million.

The Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $384.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.7 million.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.20 to $10.48 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSIS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.