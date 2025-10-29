Oshkosh: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $196.2 million.…

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $196.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $3.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.12 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.82 billion.

Oshkosh expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $11 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.3 billion to $10.4 billion.

