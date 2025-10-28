OrthoPediatrics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its third quarter.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $61.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.6 million.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $233.5 million to $234.5 million.

