Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2025, 7:44 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Friday reported a loss of $718,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

