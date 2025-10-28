Orion Marine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $225.1 million in the period.

Orion Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 18 cents to 22 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $825 million to $860 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.