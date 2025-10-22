Origin Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.

The Ruston, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $162.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $109.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OBK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.