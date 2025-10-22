O’Reilly Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $725.9 million.…

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $725.9 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.7 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $2.90 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.6 billion to $17.8 billion.

