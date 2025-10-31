Oppenheimer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported net income of $21.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported net income of $21.7 million in its third quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.90 per share.

The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $424.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $424.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

