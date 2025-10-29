OPKO Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $21.6 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $21.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $151.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.1 million.

