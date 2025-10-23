OP Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $6.7 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $6.7 million in its third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

